Vodafone is Giving NHS Staff 30 Days Unlimited Mobile Data for Free

Vodafone has announce that it’ll be giving customers registered as NHS workers in its system 30 days of free unlimited mobile data.

Just last week, the mobile operator was offering unlimited mobile data for free to its customers on a first-come, first-served basis. It also upgraded its vulnerable Pay Monthly customers to make sure they receive the same offer during the current pandemic. The company said it would look into extending the offer if possible, and this seems to be the next phase to help out its customers – specifically those on the frontlines who are in the thick of the outbreak.

Eligible customers “registered in its systems as working for the NHS” will get a text letting them know they’ve been upgraded by April 6. Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery said:

“Last week we announced we were giving 30-days of unlimited free data to our most vulnerable customers and the first 500,000 customers to sign up. We said we would be monitoring the feasibility of opening this up to even more customers and if we could give more capacity, we would.

“So today, we are proactively upgrading all private customers who are registered with us as working for the NHS to this 30-day unlimited free data offer.”

A number of other companies have been stepping up to do their bit during the coronavirus crisis – whether for the press coverage or because they want to help (maybe even both!) – including O2 which lifted its voice minutes cap on UK calls for the foreseeable future.