Vodafone Is Offering Unlimited Mobile Data on a First-Come First-Served Basis

In a bid to help its customers through the coronavirus crisis, Vodafone is offering up unlimited data to half a million of its customers, but you’ll have to act fast to be one of them.

The network has announced that as well as upgrading its vulnerable Pay Monthly customers to ensure they receive unlimited data for free during the current pandemic, it’ll also be helping out by offering the same deal to the rest of its customers – but only the first 500,000 who sign up via its VeryMe rewards scheme.

The unlimited data offer will apply for 30 days, with vulnerable customers identified on Vodafone’s system receiving a text message with further instructions. The company has already made it free to access the NHS’s online services for the moment, although it hasn’t gone as far as O2 who has added a slew of other useful sites to its whitelist. Vodafone UK chief executive officer Nick Jeffery said:

“If our network capacity allows, we would love to be able to offer this to even more customers and will be monitoring the feasibility of this. In short, if we have more to give, we will. This is one of a series of measures that we are taking to help. We have already expanded our networks, given our customers free access to NHS online services and reduced the time it takes to pay small suppliers.”

The network says it’ll be keeping an eye on its capacity, and may be able to extend this offer to even more customers going forward. [TechRadar]