Vodafone office in North Sydney is evacuated after one staff member is diagnosed with coronavirus 

Vodafone has evacuated its head office in North Sydney over fears an employee has coronavirus.

The staff member recently returned home from Japan when they fell ill with flu-like symptoms. The employee is being tested for the deadly virus, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The teleco-giant’s head office, which is based in North Sydney, has more than 1,000 employees.

Employees were sent home on Wednesday afternoon and the office remained closed on Thursday.

Staff have been told to work from home until further notice.

The spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia cleaners will go in and clean the relevant floors before the office is reopened.

‘The staff member visited a doctor and was tested yesterday so it is just a matter of waiting for those results,’ a spokeswoman said.

The open-plan office, which has flexible work spaces, is also shared with other businesses.

The coronavirus crisis in Australia has further deepened with confirmed cases climbing to 53 and the country recording its second fatality.

New South Wales Health confirmed on Wednesday night a 95-year-old woman died at a Sydney hospital after contracting the virus at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge Aged Care Centre in Macquarie Park, in the city’s north.

A 50-year-old female who had been caring for the elderly victim at the centre contracted the virus last week, while two other residents were diagnosed and 11 others placed in isolation on Wednesday.

The same day, Macquarie University – also in Macquarie Park – confirmed a lecturer had been struck down with the coronavirus.

Those cases come after the diagnosis of a 53-year-old male doctor from Ryde Hospital, about 4km from Macquarie Park, on Monday.