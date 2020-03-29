Vodafone’s Basics Plan Deal Now Has Even More Data for You to Enjoy on Coronavirus Lockdown

Vodafone is currently running a promotion on its SIM-only Basics plans, and has upped the ante by throwing in even more.

Currently, you can choose between the following three plans:

But the mobile operator is cranking up the data on its £8 plan by an extra 3GB, with promo code MOREDATA. So you can pay £8 per month for 8GB data, rather than 5GB. If you’re after a 5G-ready SIM, Vodafone is still running its six-months half price 5G SIM-only plans from as little as £11 per month.

It’s worth noting that there’s no roaming on the Basics plans, although with travel being banned to certain countries, and placed in Europe going on lockdown, it’s not likely that you’ll have a need for a plan with data usage abroad included.