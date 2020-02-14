Volkswagen offers 830 mln euros to German customers in diesel scandal

BERLIN, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — Volkswagen offered suing customers in Germany 830 million euros (900 million U.S. dollars) in the diesel emissions scandal, the German car manufacturer announced on Friday.

Negotiations with the Federation of German Consumer Organizations (vzbv) had only failed because of “unwarranted demands” of the litigation attorneys who sought a fee of 50 million euros to carry out the settlement, according to Volkswagen.

Despite the failed negotiations, Volkswagen would still offer the “previously negotiated settlement” to customers who joined the class-action suit in Germany and who “meet the terms of the settlement package without seeking the support of the vzbv.”

“The collapse of settlement negotiations” should have no negative impact for customers in Germany, Volkswagen noted.

In the class action lawsuit, around 460,000 owners of Volkswagen diesel cars are seeking compensation for the manipulation of diesel exhaust values which Volkswagen had admitted in 2015.

The vzdv saw the reason for the failed negotiations in Volkswagen’s “unwillingness to provide a transparent, trustworthy and secure system of settlement for consumers.”