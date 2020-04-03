Volkswagen suspends production operations in Mexico and Argentina

General Pacheco – DBA

Saturday 21 March 2020 – 12:22 PM

Saturday 21 March 2020 – 12:22 PM



Because of the emerging epidemic of the Corona epidemic, German auto giant Volkswagen Group has suspended its production operations in Argentina and Mexico.

The company announced, on Friday evening, that it will stop production at its two factories in Argentina, which is located in the city of General Pacheco near the capital, Buenos Aires, and in Cordoba, until March 31.

The company statement said that it will also suspend its production at its two mesque plants – in Puebla and Guanajuato – from March 30 to April 12.

The company indicated that some of its administrative centers will operate from home.

In Mexico, Volkswagen said it had taken into account three factors when deciding to suspend production: the health of its employees and residents, declining demand for cars, and a lack of spare parts.

It is noteworthy that 40 employees of the company had to isolate themselves and their families after one of the suppliers from Germany visited the “Volkswagen” factories in Mexico and it was later discovered that he was infected with the new Corona virus.

In Argentina, the company’s decision to suspend production came after the Argentine government imposed an expanded curfew Thursday night / Friday night.

Citizens there are now prohibited from leaving their homes until the end of this month, and it is only allowed to take to the streets to buy food from neighboring stores or to buy medicines from pharmacies.

Exemptions from the curfew include certain occupational groups, such as doctors, police, and workers in the food, pharmacy and petroleum sector.