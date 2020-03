MOSCOW

German automotive giant Volkswagen on Tuesday decided to temporarily suspend its production in Russian facilities between March 30 and April 10.

The suspension in the Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod plants was driven by uncertainties amid supply shortages from Europe, according to a statement from the company.

According to data from the Association of European Businesses, Volkswagen automobile sales in Russia declined by 2% year-on-year to 104,000 in 2019.