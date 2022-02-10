Volunteer doctors from Turkiye assist refugees in Chad.

Volunteer doctors from Turkiye aid Chadian refugees.

Doctors Worldwide, a non-profit organization, reported on Thursday that volunteer Turkish doctors continued to provide medical services to thousands of refugees in Chad in 2021.

Doctors Worldwide assisted children at the Sido Refugee Health Center in 2021 who had moderate to severe nutritional deficiencies.

According to a statement released by the Turkish charity, health services were also provided for pregnant and nursing mothers.

Throughout the year, mobile medical teams visited rural refugees to provide 11,648 nutritional examinations, 1,187 nutritional treatments, and 9,431 primary health services.

During the year, they also provided 2,233 gynecological examinations and 222 birth services to pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

In Chad, the charity helped 12,927 people get medicine and 4,470 people get laboratory services.

In addition, people received 4,018 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

7,136 people were given hygiene packages and protective gear.

In addition to health services, the non-profit assisted 80,007 people during Eid al-Adha and provided food to 2,401 people during Eid ul-Fitr.

They drilled 11 water wells in drought-stricken areas to provide access to clean water, benefiting 10,873 people.

‘Daily income of less than (dollar)1’

Doctors Worldwide’s Yahya Tanrikulu said 100,000 refugees migrated to Chad due to the Central African crisis at the end of 2013 and lived in camps set up in the country’s southeast.

According to UN statistics, there are over 623,000 Central African refugees in Chad and neighboring countries.

“Since 2014, when the population of Sido camps has been steadily increasing, the region’s health has deteriorated due to insufficient hygiene conditions.”

“People with incomes below (dollar)1 per day also have very difficult access to basic health services in a region where the pandemic’s negative effects on life are felt severely,” he added.

“At the same time, due to the effects of drought and climate change, the humanitarian crisis is worsening by the day,” he added.

“Since the Central African crisis, Doctors Worldwide has been providing health services to the people of the region.

Our work at the health center in Sido Refugee Camp continues.

