Volunteer group in Hubei take pregnant women without access to vehicles to hospital

Wang Ziyi, head of the volunteer group “Wuhan Emergency Team”, installs a national flag on the car in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, Feb. 29, 2020. In the early morning of Feb. 29, volunteer Wang Zhen drove out of his community immediately after receiving a call for help from a pregnant woman who lived 30 kilometers away at another community in Wuhan. Wang took the pregnant woman and her family to the Wuhan Maternal and Child Health Hospital, where the woman later safely gave birth to her baby. On Jan. 23, Wang Zhen, a computer programmer, joined a WeChat group named “Wuhan Emergency Team”, which also consists of Wang Ziyi, Li Wenjian, Zhu Wei and Yang Xuebin. Their main work is taking pregnant women without access to vehicles to the hospital. With their help, 23 pregnant women have been safely sent to the hospital so far and given birth to their children, with no one contracting the novel coronavirus. Since 23 January, the Wuhan Maternal and Child Health Hospital has mobilized all its 2,500 staff to successfully help more than 1,100 pregnant women deliver their babies. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)