Vote counting for local elections in Indian capital to be held Tuesday

NEW DELHI, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The counting of votes for the recently held local elections in the Indian capital is scheduled to be held on Tuesday morning, officials said.

“The counting for the Delhi Assembly polls will be held tomorrow,” an election official said. “The counting would start at 8:00 a.m. (local time) and would go on until all votes are counted.”

The election commission of India (ECI) has set up 21 centres for the counting of votes in the city.

Authorities have deployed police and paramilitary personnel outside the counting centres.

“A multi-layered security cover has been put to secure electronic voting machines (EVMs) at the counting centres and all the preparations for counting have been completed,” the official said.

According to ECI, 62.59 percent voter turnout was recorded during the local elections held in Delhi on Saturday.

A total of 672 candidates are in the fray for 70-member Delhi Assembly (lawmaking body).

In the ongoing elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to regain power under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. He is facing tough competition from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

During the city’s previous elections held in 2015, AAP swept polls and registered a landslide victory by winning 67 of 70 seats. The BJP won just three, while India’s grand old Congress party failed to win even a single seat.