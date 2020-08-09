Voter turnout in presidential election in Belarus exceeds 50 percent

MINSK, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The turnout in Belarus’ presidential election has reached 54 percent, chairman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) Lidia Yermoshina said on Sunday.

All regions, except Minsk, have overcome the 50-percent turnout barrier. In Gomel and Mogilev regions, more than 60 percent of voters have cast their votes, Yermoshina said.

A total of 41.7 percent of voters turned up at the polling stations during five days of early voting from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, the CEC said. Enditem