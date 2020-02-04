Voters mistake a young suburban dad for Scott Morrison and send abusive messages

A young father named Scott Morrison is being bombarded with Facebook messages from Australians who think he’s the prime minister.

The bemused church pastor from Melbourne said he is sent at least five messages a week, despite looking nothing like his namesake.

‘I suppose my Facebook profile picture of me with my three-year-old son, wearing matching Superman hats, is probably a bit vague for some people,’ he told Daily Mail Australia.

Mr Morrison, 33, said the messages started appearing in 2015 but ramped up after the 2018 leadership change and even more during the bushfire crisis.

Some are supportive but others are abusive and threatening, including one that implied physical violence.

‘The worst I’ve got was earlier this week someone suggested he worked out where we lived and was coming to pay me a visit,’ he said.

The father-of-two said he started responding to some of the abusive senders, pretending to actually be the PM, to have a bit of fun with it.

Earlier this month a man sent him a long message criticising the government’s handling of the bushfire crisis.

After a bit of back and forth, the man admitted that ‘your (sic) probably a great bloke that I would get along with any other time of a day if you weren’t running the country like it’s a joke’.

‘That’s just the encouragement I needed to get through the day,’ Mr Morrison replied.

Later the same user messaged again saying he was doing a great job with a speech and was surprised to get a response while the press conference was still going.

‘Caught me… that’s my body double… please don’t tell anyone,’ Mr Morrison joked.

Another time, a left-leaning voter got stuck into him for not embracing green energy.

‘Who the f**k burns coal in this day and age, cheers for collecting your payments and not actually serving what our country wants, d**khead,’ he wrote.

Mr Morrison replied saying that he ‘doesn’t really know anything about green energy’ but his advisor told him that it left radioactive waste.

‘You’re now the mongrel party, not one of you have compassion, you will lose next time round,’ the voter said.

Another exchange started with a xenophobic voter insisting Australia should prepare for war against China.

‘War sounds scary. Do you reckon we could take them?’ Mr Morrison replied, asking what his first move should be.

‘Yeah and Russia… Take out all of them that live here,’ was the man’s bright idea.

Mr Morrison protested: ‘I know some Chinese people and they can be pretty nice. And their food is delicious.’

The Christian evangelist said that dozens of Australians legitimately thought a young dad from suburban Melbourne was a 51-year-old Cronulla Sharks fan was concerning, but understandable in 2020.

‘People want to have a voice, and Facebook gives them that voice,’ he said.

‘As with many social media phenomena, people are lazy, and don’t take basic precautions to see if they’re actually talking to the PM or some other poor schmuck.’

Mr Morrison had sympathy for his namesake’s recent struggles, but made it clear their shared faith was where their agreement on policy ended.

‘I wouldn’t want his job, hardest job in Australia. I think he’s genuinely doing his best, but has probably blown a couple of things recently,’ he said.

‘His stance on refugees and climate change are pretty indefensible, though.’