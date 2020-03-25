Voxi is Handing out Amazon Vouchers for Every Friend You Refer to the Network

If you’re looking to treat yourself but don’t want to spend any of your own money, and are determined enough to risk making your friendships awkward, then by golly, has Voxi got the deal for you.

Right now, the network is running a refer-a-friend promo that will give you and your buddy an Amazon voucher for getting them to sign up. The value of the voucher depends on the plan they sign up for; you’ll get a tenner if they sign up for the £10 8GB plan, £15 if they opt for the £15 20GB plan, and £20 if they splash out on the £20 45GB plan, or £35 Endless Data plan.

To actually get the vouchers, your friend needs to stay with Voxi for two months after you’ve referred them, then you’ll both get a voucher for the value you’re eligible for. And if you’re feeling particularly persuasive and get a few more people on board, you’ll get vouchers for each one of those friends too. Just make sure they don’t try to do a runner before the two month mark.

Voxi is Vodafone’s brand aimed at younger smartphone users who are happy to pick up a SIM and mostly fritter away their data on social media. Using Facebook (and Messenger), WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram, won’t count towards the data allowance, plans include EU roaming, and – of course – unlimited calls and texts.

Now that we’re all stuck at home self-isolating, and practising social distancing, you might find yourself using your phone a lot more than usual so Voxi’s plans could be just the ticket while you’re relegated to the indoors. To stop data hogs snaffling up bandwidth, streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ will be reducing stream quality so that remote workers can still get some actual work done.

Feature image credit: Unsplash