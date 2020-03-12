VW’s Seat cancels one production shift as coronavirus…

BARCELONA, March 11 – Seat, the Spanish unit of German carmaker Volkswagen, has cancelled one production shift on March 14 because the coronavirus outbreak has hit its supply chain, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The company has maintained all other shifts at its plant near Barcelona this week, he added.

About 1,200 people were scheduled to work on the cancelled shift, the only one that day, a Seat union source said on Wednesday.

Seat had said earlier it is considering sending staff home temporarily due to supply chain issues. (Reporting by Joan Faus, Editing by Inti Landauro)