W.Balkans celebrate Turkish parliament’s centenary

BELGRADE, Serbia

Top leaders from the Western Balkan countries of Albania, Kosovo, and North Macedonia on Thursday celebrated the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Turkey’s parliament.

Gramor Ruci, chairman of the Assembly of Albania, along with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Turkish political parties in North Macedonia praised Turkey’s policies and activities in the region.

In a letter to Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop, Ruci said that Albania is delighted in the friendly way Turkey has forged its success.

“We wish Turkey further success on the road to development and democracy for greater support for peace, stability, and security in the region and beyond,” said Ruci.

Ruci also said the 100th anniversary celebrations are coinciding with a difficult time for the whole world.

Kurti on social media congratulated the Turkish parliament on its centenary by saying in Turkish: “Happy holiday.”

“Kosovo has found support and friendship in Turkey, as an important country in NATO, but also as a friend of Albanians,” he said.

“Also, Kosovo is home to a Turkish minority which makes important contributions to our country.”

He further hailed the “strong friendship of Kosovo and Albanians with Turkey.”

Enes Ibrahim, the head of North Macedonia’s Turkish Progressive Party, said that the Turkish parliament’s centenary is being celebrated with great pride in North Macedonia.

Beycan Ilyas, head of the country’s Democratic Party of Turks, said that the meaning of Turkish history today is enormous.

Movement for Turkish National Union (TMBH) head Erdogan Sarac said his party is celebrating their homeland’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Turkey marks April 23, the anniversary of its parliament, as a holiday for children, while public offices, schools, and private citizens also hold programs.

The celebrations have been dedicated to children since the early days of the country, at the instruction of republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular, and modern republic.