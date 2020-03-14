WA ex-school gardener jailed for sex abuse

A child sex abuse survivor hopes he can finally move on with his life after a former school gardener was sentenced to 19 years in a West Australian prison.

On the first day of his trial, John Melverne Bodey, 78, pleaded guilty to 57 offences committed against 13 boys aged between 10 and 16, from 1970 to 1986, in the state’s north.

Bodey, who had also been involved in a local sporting group at the time of his offending, was sentenced in the WA District Court on Thursday and must spend at least 17 years behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.

He is generally in good health but given his age, Judge Troy Sweeney said it was “almost inevitable” Bodey would die in prison.

Judge Sweeney said Bodey used his positions to get to know the children, describing his offending as a breach of trust.

“You made yourself the king of the kids in town,” she said.

“You were truly predatory.”

The court heard Bodey took some children fishing and camping, made them play strip poker and showed them pornography to normalise sexual behaviour.

Bodey told one boy the sexual activity was their secret, while another was told he would be Bodey’s “new lover”.

Judge Sweeney said Bodey insidiously used some victims to get close to others.

She described his offending as having a disastrous effect on the children.

One victim previously read out a statement, saying he spent years falsely believing he had contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Bodey and was going to die.

He said he had been a happy, adventurous and carefree child, but after the abuse became withdrawn and introverted.

His self-esteem was shattered and at one point he became homeless.

Another victim said the sound of a door creaking open still startled him awake about 50 years after the abuse.

Other common themes in the victim impact statements described substance abuse, mental health problems, relationship issues, and feelings of guilt and self-loathing.

“You have caused a great deal of misery,” Judge Sweeney said.

Outside court, one victim told AAP he had travelled to Perth to see justice served and now hoped to get on with his life.

Civil action is separately being taken against the WA Education Department, involving at least one victim, which began in 2017.

The victim’s lawyer told AAP the team was also looking at other people to possibly join the claim, including some who were not among the 13 complainants in the criminal case.

He said they hoped to keep the case out of court but progress was slow and they were disappointed with the department’s approach.