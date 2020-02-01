WA man lost in the Outback reveals how he survived by living off leaves and ants

A 61-year-old man who was lost in the Outback has revealed how he made it out alive by surviving off ‘crunchy ants’ and leaves.

Phillip Blampied, from Waroona, south of Perth, was rescued on Monday after spending nearly four weeks battling extreme weather conditions in the Pilbara, in Western Australia’s north.

After running out of petrol, the experienced traveller became stranded in the middle of the Canning Stock Route with nothing but 10 days’ worth of supplies.

He was forced to live off the land for sustenance, feeding on leaves and ants, and slept in a makeshift camp.

‘You actually lose control because there’s nowhere you can go. You can’t call anyone, you can’t talk to anyone. You are absolutely alone,’ he told 9News.

‘Ants are crunchy, brown ants are OK, some of the leaves were OK but others were just too toxic.’

He spent a total of 24 days in the wilderness and lost 14kg before finally being rescued by search crews.

Mr Blampied had set out on the 1,500km trip in December but ran into trouble in early January when his 1998 Nissan Patrol was low on fuel and his water supplies were running out.

He stopped at one of the 51 wells scattered along the historic track, but when he arrived at Well 4 on January 13, he found it was bone dry.

He turned around to go back to Well 6, where he knew there was water and places he could seek shelter from the volatile weather. But his car ran out of fuel 20km short.

Mr Blampied stayed with the vehicle for a few days before setting off on the 12-hour walk to Well 6, carrying food, water, a tent – and leaving a note for potential rescuers.

‘Have gone back to Well 6. Out of fuel!,’ he scribbled on the notepad, recording the date and time.

Another setback came about halfway through the 12-hour trek, when torrential rain forced him to set up his tent and sleep the night.

He continued on the next morning and made it to Well 6, where he stayed until his food supplies ran out.

By this time, he had been reported missing and police had launched a massive aerial search.

Mr Blampied returned to his vehicle on January 23, this time without incident, where he wrote a final letter saying he was heading back to Well 6 and had enough supplies to survive seven more days.

He’d only have to wait four. Late on Sunday, a search plane spotted Mr Blampied’s abandoned car.

‘The area it was found in had received a large amount of rainfall during January due to the cyclone activity,’ police said, adding the conditions made it difficult to search the area.

The following morning, a charter helicopter was dispatched and rescue teams reached Mr Blampied’s car – and discovered his note.

He was found at Well 6 at 8.30am on Monday.

Police shared images of Mr Blampied’s makeshift camp and posed for photos with the relived Outback traveller moments after he was found.

They said the incident served as a ‘timely reminder’ people travelling in the Outback should always carry a Personal Locator Beacon.