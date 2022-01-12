Waitrose is going to start selling tearless onions that won’t make you cry.

Tearless onions will be available at Waitrose.

‘We understand how important tearless onions are to our customers, which is why we’re delighted to launch Sunions in selected stores and on Waitrose.com from January 18,’ Paul Bidwell, Onion Buyer at Waitrose, told MailOnline.

“This type of onion’s sweetness lends itself perfectly to a variety of dishes, from salads to hot meals, and is ideal for removing the tears from the kitchen.”

“Their mild flavor makes them ideal for cooking, but they can also be eaten raw in salads.”

The Spanish onions, which are the result of years of cross breeding, will cost £1.50 for a three-pack.