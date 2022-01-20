Wakefield fire: ‘Explosions heard’ as 80 firefighters battle a massive blaze near homes.

EXPLOSIONS were heard tonight at the scene of a massive fire near homes in West Yorkshire.

While the fire burns, Wakefield residents are advised to keep their windows closed.

Two buildings on an industrial site were destroyed in the fire.

For miles around, there is a plume of thick dark smoke.

Around 80 firefighters are battling the blaze in Ossett’s Dale Street neighborhood.

According to YorkshireLive, the flames have completely consumed a warehouse.

Just before 8.20 p.m., calls to 911 were made.

So far, two businesses – a car workshop and a concrete factory – have been affected by the fire, according to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The site has been cordoned off, and crews from 13 local fire stations are battling the blaze.

Residents have been advised to close their doors and windows.

There may also be power outages in the area, according to the fire department.

Jacklyn Ellis, who lives near the site, said she was putting her baby to bed when she saw flames.

“I’m worried about anyone nearby,” she said, “and I hope everyone stays safe and smart.”

“People are still driving down the road, ignoring the fire hoses, hoping to be turned around.”

Before realizing the industrial estate was on fire, a local said she heard “fireworks.”

Another resident, who lives less than two miles away, said she could smell smoke.