Wales Considers All the New Types of Vehicle Driving Taxes

The Welsh government could be about to tear up the rules covering vehicle taxation in the country, with a forthcoming consultation set to investigate if increased use of toll roads, workplace parking fees and even a possible pay-per-mile panacea could solve the problem of getting people to calm down on taking the SUV for a 0.6 mile trip to the shop.

The Welsh Government is launching a full review of road user charging options, with transport minister Ken Skates saying the idea will take the approach of “incentivising public transport and active travel” to make it easier and cheaper, but that is also likely to be accompanied by a “demand management” element in any future plan too. Which is where the possible pay-per-mile scheme, new congestion charges, workplace parking fees and the rest of it kick in.

The review is being led by Derek Turner, formerly of Transport for London, the city of new cycle lanes and congestion fees, but also one with a really quite large public transport system of the sort unlikely to be replicated across Wales. Although if he could somehow find £100bn or so for a network of train tunnels linking the north to the south, say going from Rhyl then branching at Newtown to Cardiff and Swansea, they’d probably vote that through. [GOV via BBC]