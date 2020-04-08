Wales is Banning Single Use Plastics Starting Next Year

The Welsh government has announced its plan to crack down on plastic pollution and is getting rid of all of your favourite single-use plastics because you’re a monster and need to get on board the paper straw train. Toot toot!

Soggy straws, and whatever the alternative to plastic cotton buds are (…fingers?) are the future if you’re in Wales. The first step in the Welsh government’s plan to hit its 2050 zero waste target is to banish single-use plastics from the country starting in 2021. That includes all of the usual suspects, including expanded polystyrene cups and containers, and anything made from oxo-degradable plastic, like carrier bags. After a consultation on the proposals, the restrictions will roll out in the first half of next year. Deputy minister for housing and local government, Hannah Blythyn, said:

“The single use plastics we want to ban are hard to recycle and often found on the beaches and seas around our coast, blighting our beautiful country and harming our natural and marine environments. It is vital we don’t throw away our future – which is why we believe taking this direct action will have a significant impact on changing people’s behaviour and make them think about their waste when ‘on-the-go’.

The measures I am announcing today are part of a range of potential solutions to the plastic problem. I am committed to working with stakeholders to understand the impact of this proposal, particularly on any citizens who may be reliant on some of the items we have included, to make sure we get it right.

We’ll be launching a consultation on the proposals soon, and I want to encourage the people of Wales to share their views with us.”

A 2019 government study found that a huge amount of litter collected from Welsh coasts and beaches was made up of plastics. The new measures will hopefully reduce the litter by putting the kibosh on their existence in the first place. There can’t be any plastic pollution without any plastic. [gov.wales]

Feature image credit: Unsplash