Wales is the worst-hit country in the UK’s coronavirus crisis

Wales is being hit twice as hard by coronavirus as Scotland and Northern Ireland, figures suggest.

The UK’s second smallest nation has almost double the number of infections per capita, compared with the other home nations outside of England.

As of yesterday, a total of 5,610 people out of Wales’ 3.1million population had been diagnosed with the life-threatening infection.

It means more than one in 600 people have caught the virus in Wales, compared to one in 1,000 in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Even England – the centre of Britain’s crisis, with more than 10,000 deaths and most of the cases – has a smaller infection rate than Wales, with roughly one in 900 people catching the disease.

Experts say Wales’ close proximity to England – especially neighbouring Gwent – as well as a more stringent testing regime, are probably behind the heightened infection rate.

Wales is testing roughly one in 150 people compared to England, which is screening approximately one in 200 people, and Scotland, which is swabbing one in 175.

Northern Ireland is testing the most amount of people per capita – with roughly one in 140 people getting a swab.

Despite having a population of 5.5million – far greater than Wales – Scotland has recorded 6,067 cases, just 400 more.

A total of 1,882 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, which has a population of 1.9million.

The true number of infections is likely to be higher in all of the UK because only patients hospitalised with severe symptoms are being tested.

Experts say Wales’ high infection rate could seem higher than the rest of the UK because the country is testing more people per population.

Or it may be that Wales is suffering more imported cases from England, which is bearing the brunt of the pandemic in the UK.

Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases professor at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline: ‘It may reflect different testing strategies in Wales… Or the Welsh really do have a higher risk of contracting the infection.

‘Possibility one is certainly plausible especially if testing was not done as often due to pressure of patients in London where the major risk was occurring which would suppress the England figures as a whole.

‘If possibility two is correct then I am struggling to explain why. Explanations could include things like people importing the infection from England.

‘Or just even London (with an infection rate of 1.9 per 1,000) – if many of the “London Welsh” returned home early in the epidemic or if visitors looking for their last trip went to Wales. Alternately people and families mixing more in Wales after the outbreak.’

While more people per capita catch coronavirus in Wales, it is Scotland where a greater number of patients die.

Figures show 9 per cent of virus sufferers succumb to the illness North of the Border, compared to 7 per cent in Wales and 6 per cent in Northern Ireland.

Wales has suffered 384 deaths to the virus, in Scotland its 566 and Northern Ireland has recorded 118 fatalities.

Figures suggest 15 per cent of infected patients die from the virus in England.

Professor Hunter believes the high death rate in England can be explained by a lag in the way fatalities are recorded.

He told MailOnline: ‘The epidemic really kicked off in London so a higher proportion of cases in London have been ill for long enough to die than elsewhere in UK.

‘I suspect the death rates will get closer as the epidemic continues. But the death rates may never be the same even after everyone has recovered or died.

‘One other explanation may be the higher proportion of BAME people in England compared to the other countries.

‘It appears that Black people in particular may be more susceptible to severe disease.

‘However, there are probably other factors that may eventually affect the final death rates.’

The home nations outside of England only make up on in seven cases – 13,015 out of a total 84,279 (15 per cent).

And Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make up less than one tenth of the overall deaths, 1,018 out of 10,612.

It comes as experts have predicted Britain could end up with the most deaths from coronavirus of any country in Europe.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said increasing testing would ‘buy you time’ to allow the health service to deal with the crisis, and there were ‘lessons to be learned from that’.

The country is now seeing daily rates match the worst recorded by Europe’s hardest-hit nations, Italy and Spain, after recording nearly 1,000 new fatalities in each of the last two days.

Spain has now recorded 16,972 deaths from COVID-19, while Italy has had just under 19,500, behind only the United States in confirmed deaths worldwide.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma floundered when Sir Jeremy’s comments were put to him on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on Sunday.

Asked three times if he agreed Britain could be one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, he did not directly answer the question.

‘Different countries are at different stages of this cycle,’ he said.

‘We are at different trajectories. What we have done with the advice that we have now set out to people, to stay at home, is precisely because we want to make sure that we have a flattening of the curve, that infection rates aren’t going up, and ultimately people’s lives are being saved.

‘We are starting to see these measures work but they will stay in place until we have advice from Sage (the Government’s scientific advisers) in terms of the evidence that is out there.’