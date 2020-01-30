Wales may take time to adjust to Wayne´s world -…

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has warned it will be a bumpy road for the Guinness Six Nations champions following Warren Gatland’s departure.

New head coach Wayne Pivac takes up the reins for last year’s Grand Slam winners after Gatland ended his 12-year tenure following Wales’ World Cup semi-final defeat against South Africa.

“It is going to be a bumpy road and we cannot shy away from that,” said Jones, 34.

Ready to begin a new chapter 📖 Gobeithion ac uchelgeisiau mawr. #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/w9AxG4luJ0 — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 20, 2020

“There has been a lot of change and, to a point, we have to cut ties with that.

“But if you continue to look over your shoulder, you will slow yourself down. If we are going to evolve, there are few more things to adapt to, and that is what you want to do.

“I was asked earlier about desire, and why you keep going, and I just remember why I started. I want to play rugby and I want to be involved with Wales.

“It is Wayne’s world now and I am looking forward to what is to come.”

Pivac confirmed that 18-year-old Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit is set to be available for Wales’ opening match against Italy.

The teenager went off injured during his side’s Champions Cup defeat against Toulouse on Sunday.

But Liam Williams, who has not played since he injured his ankle at the World Cup, is not due to return until Wales’ second fixture with Ireland.

“Louis has worked well with the medical team and he will be back training this morning, doing some running with the boys,” said Pivac.

“He will go back to his club this weekend and we will get him back next week.

“Liam is on for round two of the competition. He won’t make the Italian match, but is on track for Ireland.”