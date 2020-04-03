Walkers Launches Crisps to Aid Reminiscing About When Restaurants Existed

Walkers is having a bit of a nightmare at the moment, as the maker of non-essential luxury snackstuff “crisps” has scheduled the launch of a whole new range of flavours based on the famed tastes of five key restaurant brands. And apparently you can’t cancel the meticulously planned launch of new crisps because of a mere global pandemic.

The crisp maker now finds itself launching these things amid a global crisis, when enthusiasm for trying even a Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken flavour crisp is at a bit of a low ebb. Not that we’d be allowed out to buy such a luxury item anyway. The new flavours are out now if you can get a supermarket delivery slot and want to waste it by having a man bring you crisps, and feature a Yo Katsu Curry bag, the aforementioned Nando’s, a Gourmet Burger Kitchen Classic Cheeseburger type, a chilli from Las Iguanas and a Pizza Express American Hot. Under normal life conditions we would be making a special trip to get some and capable of thinking of little else but new crisps until all five have been bought, eaten, internally reviewed and extensively photographed.

More awkwardly for Walkers is a restaurant promotion it obviously arranged back when going out was a thing that happened, as an on-pack deal includes a two-for-one restaurant meal voucher. Whoops. The redemption period for this has been extended, though, as eating out, sitting next to a person, is sadly not on for the foreseeable future.

However [music rises to an uplifting crescendo], Walkers had set aside a cool £1m to market these new flavours to us; it has now abandoned this plan and will instead donate an equivalent amount of support to food bank charity Trussell Trust, as advertising new types of crisps right now might make it seem a little insane in foil membrane. [The Grocer]