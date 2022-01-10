Walking into the lobby, an elephant surprises the hotel manager.

When an elephant walks into the hotel lobby, the manager is taken aback.

Unfortunately, there were no available rooms at the time, especially for a party of this size.

As usual, the manager of a hotel in Zambia was sitting at the front desk when he looked up to see an elephant standing in the hotel lobby.

According to Yahoo! News, Andy Hogg, the owner of the Mfuwe Lodge in the town of Mpika, was surprised to see the bull elephant, who had at least the decency to enter through the front door.

However, as shocking as the sight was, this isn’t the first time something similar has happened.

“We make sure there’s no fruit or food behind the counter for when the elephants come in,” Hogg explains to Southwest News Service.

“We have elephants in the courtyard and reception several times a day when the wild mango fruit is in season.”

It usually occurs between late October and mid-December.

“As you might expect, guests enjoy it, but we take great care to keep them safe and far away from the elephants.”

According to Fox News, there was no need to be concerned about this gentle giant of a creature because it simply wandered around the room for a short time without causing any trouble or damage.

“He didn’t hang around for long,” Hogg continues.

“He was on his way back to the herd from the courtyard where he’d been eating wild mangoes.

The elephant must have taken advantage of the hotel’s continental breakfast before bouncing.