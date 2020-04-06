Walking on the Rheinsteig: Run away from the virus

EFor a moment I wondered whether I should leave the cell phone in the car, but you never know on longer hikes, so I packed it in my backpack, all the way down. I didn’t want calls, at least for a few hours. No breaking news, no Katwarn alarms and above all no live ticker.

In the past few days, the constant look at had become a kind of addiction. Then I found out things like “32 newly infected people in Tasmania” or “Bolivian Minister of Sport tested positive”. Ten minutes later I checked again to see if anything more important had happened in the meantime. I had become more and more jittery, and more concentrated and thin-skinned. You have to get out, I had said to myself. Go hiking. Go back to the Rheinsteig.

In the event that someone does not know: The Rheinsteig is an approximately three hundred kilometer route that leads in 21 stages from Wiesbaden to Bonn. Both cities are known to be on the Rhine, but in some sections the Rheinsteig runs so far from the river that its name can only be justified with a lot of imagination.

It’s different on my favorite stage: on the 21 kilometers between Kaub and St.Goarshausen, the path clings to the break-off edge of the plateau in the rock of which the Rhine dug itself twelve million years ago. When you are on this stage, you often have the river far below you.

No freight train chatter, no traffic noise

You can see it for the first time in twenty minutes when you have made it over Kaub: a flat hammered band made of anthracite, cut by barges and freighters. The silhouette of the silhouette on the island in the middle of the Rhine is Pfalzgrafenstein, a customs castle that was supposed to prevent ships from cheating past Kaub without a tax. Over there, on the other side of the Rhine, the forest looks almost unreal in the milky light of the morning sun. And Bacharach with his Stahleck castle looks as if a medieval painter with very watery colors sketched them on the slope and then disappeared into a lunch break that continues to this day. It is one of those panoramas that you would most like to sit down with directly to the lizards, on one of these sun-warm dry stone walls. Sit down, look down and listen to the silence.

It was different than usual, and it was immediately apparent that it was much quieter. The narrow Middle Rhine Valley normally acts like a funnel; when you’re on the Rheinsteig there is a constant noise of freight train rattling, the traffic on the B42 and the loudspeaker announcements of the excursion steamers, and when a midlife-struggling Harley driver on the other bank jerkily accelerates, it sounds like a jackhammer on the Rheinsteig . None of this was heard this time. Instead, a lark chirped her throat from somewhere above me. Otherwise it was quiet. So quiet that you could hear the bumblebees inspecting the first flowering clover between the Riesling vines.

Behind Kaub, the Rheinsteig is a real climb, narrow, steep, with every step small stones crumble away from the soles. On the left it goes down at an angle that in some places tries hard to reach ninety degrees – if you didn’t know that the estimated 5779 vines down there have very good interception properties, you would be uneasy. Then the path disappears into a forest of gnarled oaks, and then you are at the top of the plateau and you can see the Hunsrück ridges forever.

The sky was scrubbed bright as the days before, no cloud, nowhere, and no other human being. At the top of Dörscheider Höhe, the path slopes gently, and when the wind comes from behind you hover more than you walk. At some point I ran by myself. At some point I found myself singing “Chocolate Jesus” by Tom Waits. I hadn’t done that for ages.

Wild boar, butterflies and bird sounds

Even in normal times, hiking is pretty much the best therapeutic that you can imagine. It works against high blood pressure and vasoconstriction, it helps with diabetes and sleep problems and being rusty in general, and of course it is also helpful for depression. “I don’t know any grief that you can’t go away,” said Kierkegaard. It would have to be the devil if it didn’t help against the uninterrupted roar in the head that this blasted virus is wreaking these days.

Over the Rosssteinfelsen, past the stones of an old castle, down into the Urbachtal, up the other side and behind the vineyards high above the river towards Loreley: Still nobody but me. A deer, very close; three or four wild boars, far away. Again and again butterflies. Birds’ voices, woodpecker hammers, rustling in the foliage. And everywhere budding trees and flowering shrubs and all this spring-like optimism of a nature that does not care that the species Homo sapiens is grappling with a popular member of the Coronaviridae family. That may sound terrifyingly naive, but: I found that a reassuring thought.

The first – and only – other hikers came towards me shortly before St.Goarshausen, behind Katz Castle, where the Rheinsteig leads steeply down into the valley. We instinctively turned to the right, the two on their side, me on mine, and this brief social distancing was enough to return to normal. When I was sitting in the sun on the banks of the Rhine ten minutes later, I immediately considered taking my cell phone out of my backpack.

I left it in there.

First off.