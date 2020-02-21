Wall Street-backed exchange MEMX plans to launch in July

Feb 20 – The Members Exchange (MEMX), a new would-be bourse backed by major Wall Street firms, said on Thursday it plans to launch the exchange on July 24 following the closure of a funding round led by JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Jane Street Capital.

The company did not disclose the amount raised or the valuation at which the funding was made.

MEMX will start onboarding trading members later in February, it said in a statement.

In a blog post, MEMX said it expects to receive approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the second quarter and will begin platform testing and member certification on May 11.

When MEMX was first announced in January 2019, it pushed down the share prices of exchange operators Nasdaq and NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

The institutions that fund and control MEMX are some of the biggest customers of major U.S. exchanges, including Bank of America Corp, Virtu Financial, Morgan Stanley , Fidelity and Citadel Securities.

Online retail brokers Charles Schwab Corp and E*Trade Financial Corp are also founding members.

This is not the first time that industry giants have taken on established exchanges.

Nearly a decade ago, a group of banks backed a low-cost exchange called BATS. Another group of industry heavyweights launched an exchange called Direct Edge with a similar goal of slashing trading costs.

The two exchanges quickly gained market share, later merged and are now owned by Cboe Global Markets. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)