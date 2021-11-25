Walmart, Best Buy, and Target will launch massive sales as holiday shopping begins on Black Friday 2021, according to the latest updates.

Updates on Black Friday 2021 deals – As the holiday shopping season gets underway, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target will launch massive sales.

Many large retailers close on Thanksgiving Day to allow their employees to spend time with their families.

People are planning their shopping schedules in the meantime.

For weeks, in-store and online Black Friday deals have been available.

Retailers have been assisting customers in anticipating shipping delays and supply chain issues.

The most ardent Black Friday shoppers are aware that there may be limited-time offers available only on that day and while supplies last.

WHEN ARE THE BLACK FRIDAY SALES GOING TO BEGIN?

Black Friday is no longer just a one-day event, as many retailers slash prices for a longer period of time in order to entice more shoppers to spend during the busy holiday season.

Deals usually start the week before, but shoppers may want to wait until the weekend itself because deals tend to get better as the day approaches.

The majority of sales are now available online rather than only in stores, which means that prices are lower for longer.

IS THERE GOING TO BE A BLACK FRIDAY IN 2020?

Black Friday was held on November 27 last year.

The coronavirus outbreak had a big impact on last year’s event, with retailers beefing up security to enforce social distancing.

Last year, due to Covid, Amazon Prime Day was pushed back to October 13 and ended shortly before midnight on October 14.

In 2021, the e-commerce behemoth’s online sale was held on June 21 and 22.

WHEN DOES BLACK FRIDAY HAPPEN IN 2021?

This year, Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26.

Every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving, it takes place.

Last year’s deals included discounts on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TVs, among other items.

