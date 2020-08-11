Walmart, Instacart Team Up To Take On Amazon’s Whole Foods With Next-Day Grocery Delivery

Walmart (WMT) is teaming up with Instacart in its latest effort to take on Amazon’s Whole Foods offering same-day grocery delivery in four markets in California and Oklahoma, CNBC reported.

The introduction of next-day delivery from Walmart in conjunction with Instacart is pivotal as the retail giant looks to compete more directly with Amazon’s Whole Foods delivery service. Amazon offers grocery delivery services from Amazon Fresh, Amazon Prime and Whole Foods stores.

In addition, more consumers have turned to online buying in the wake of the pandemic to help prevent contagion of the virus. Analysts say this shift in consumer shopping is here to stay even when the coronavirus disappears, and things return to normal, CNBC reported.

“Today, we welcomed Walmart to the Instacart marketplace for the first time in the U.S. Instacart now delivers from Walmart locations in three California markets — Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego — as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma,” an Instacart spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC.

“The new partnership brings thousands of items — from groceries, alcohol and pantry staples to home decor and improvement, personal care, electronics and more — at everyday low prices from Walmart stores to customers’ doors in as fast as an hour.”

Instacart has also joined forces with Aldi, Target, Costco, Albertsons, Kroger and Sam’s Club, as well as a number of other grocery and drug stores for delivery services.

Shares of Walmart were trading at $130.88 as of 12:38 p.m. EDT, down $1 or 0.76%.