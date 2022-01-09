Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons are all recalling beef because 28,000 pounds of ground meat may be contaminated with E. coli.

28,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled by Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons due to E. coli contamination.

Interstate Meat Dist. was confirmed by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

On Thursday, Inc announced a product recall.

The products were allegedly sold at various Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and WinCo Foods stores.

They were distributed in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, according to the retail notice.

However, it is believed that areas of Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, and Montana are also affected after Walmart posted a 13-page list of store locations containing the recalled meat.

The beef products were designed to be used in a variety of ground beef packages that were later sold at Fred Meyer, Albertsons, and Safeway stores, among others.

At each of the three stores that were impacted, a complete list was distributed.

They were made on December 20, 2021, and the USDA mark of inspection contains the establishment number “EST 960A.”

Officials said the contamination was discovered when FSIS took a routine product sample that tested positive for E coli.

The USDA has since classified it as a “Class I” recall, which means there is a “reasonable probability” that using the product will result in serious, adverse health consequences or death.

E coli, a bacteria found in feces, is especially dangerous to infants, small children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

According to the USDA news release, no confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported as a result of consuming the products.

Following the latest outbreak, Walmart recalled another 15,000 pounds of beef sticks after the FDA discovered that they had been mislabeled.

On Saturday, Abbyland Foods, based in Wisconsin, issued a recall for its Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks.

Customers claimed to have found cheese in the product with the 1633B package label.

The recall was announced on January 8, 2022, and it applies to beef sticks manufactured between November 15 and November 17, 2021.

“The product contains milk, a known allergen that is not declared on the product label,” according to a formal statement issued by the FSIS.

“Anyone who is concerned about an injury or illness should seek medical attention.”

“Consumers who have bought these products are advised not to eat them.”