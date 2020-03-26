Walmart Might Dump its Majority Stake in Asda

For the past 20 years, Asda has been owned by Walmart – the US retail titan that somehow manages to sell kayaks in the same building as bags of lettuce and crisps. But changes may be afoot as Walmart is looking into investment from outside parties. Investment that would see the company sell off its majority stake in Asda, even though it plans to keep some sort of stake in the greenest UK supermarket chain.

Walmart says it’s talking to a “small number of interested parties” about possible investment in Asda, saying:

“Walmart has a clear international strategy around ‘strong local businesses, powered by Walmart’ – which involves a number of different ownership arrangements, depending on the needs of its different markets.

A potential third-party investment in Asda would be intended to “support and accelerate the delivery of Asda’s strategy and position Asda for long-term success”.

However it emphasised that no decisions have actually been made about its future with Asda:

“If or when we decide to pursue this opportunity further, our first priority will be to share more detailed information with our colleagues.”

Naturally this comes not long after competitions watchdogs said Asda wasn’t allowed to merge with Sainsbury’s, over fears that the decreased competition would raise food prices. It seems a bit suspicious, even if Walmart hasn’t exactly said this was the issue. Maybe it’s Brexit, or maybe it’s just too focused on trying not to be killed off by Amazon to care about a lowly British supermarket chain. We can only speculate until a faceless spokesperson gives us a quote.

Of course with the increased competition from cheap supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl, the big supermarkets have been having a tough time of it lately. This time last year it was revealed two thirds of shoppers had gone to one of the two before Christmas, including the posh types that normally wouldn’t be seen dead anywhere but Waitrose. Even Tesco decided a budget brand was the way forward, before deciding a year later that actually no that idea wasn’t working.

So who knows what’s going to happen. We’ll just have to wait and see. [BBC News]