Wand-erful lessons offered in wizardry

Harry Potter fans will have a magical treat this month when the wand combat choreographer for the film franchise gives masterclasses in the craft.

Paul Harris, who taught the stars of the Harry Potter films their wand combat skills, will give free lessons in wand choreography to the witches and wizards of Melbourne on March 20-22.

“There’s a true craft to wand combat chorography and I can’t wait to see Melburnians’ moves,” Mr Harris said.

Participants will be shown the same steps cast members were taught and they will receive a wand combat certificate.

Wizarding world fans at the event will also be shown how Mr Harris choreographed the wand combat scenes, in an Australian first.

The classes will go for 45 minutes each in the Harry Potter concept store at Myer Melbourne.

Attendees will need to bring their own wand or buy one on the day.