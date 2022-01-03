Wanda Williams is sworn in as the mayor of Harrisburg.

Wanda RD Williams was sworn in as the 39th mayor of Harrisburg in a public ceremony at the Whitaker Center on Monday morning.

Before a standing ovation in the Sunoco Performance Theater, Williams, a 68-year-old veteran of the city’s political scene – and a survivor of some of its worst episodes – took her oath from incoming Commonwealth Court Judge Lori Dumas.

“We are here today because we came together and said, ‘It’s time for a new dawn in Harrisburg,'” Williams said during her remarks, despite having sinus and ear infections.

“We’re here this morning because, as a community, we’re going to work together to transform the city of our dreams into the Harrisburg of tomorrow.”

Williams is taking over for incumbent Eric Papenfuse, a political rival who has served in the position since 2014.

Last year, Williams had to defeat Papenfuse twice to win the mayorship, first by 46 votes, or less than a percentage point, in a five-person Democratic Party primary election in May, and then by resoundingly defeating Papenfuse’s bid for a third term via write-in votes in November’s general election.

Williams thanked her family, friends, and political allies for helping her win a difficult campaign marred for a time this fall by the deaths of both her mother and father in the space of a month.

“I hope I’ve made them proud today,” Williams expressed his gratitude.

“Now is the time to turn away from politics and focus on the real work that we must do together,” Williams said in a letter to elected officials from the City Council, Dauphin County, and the state Capitol.

Good enough is no longer sufficient.

“More roads and bridges are required.

More activities for our children are needed so that parents can rest easier at night knowing that their children can ride their bikes, play basketball, or play catch in a safe environment.

And, regardless of where they live, we must provide them with the opportunities for enrichment that they deserve,” Williams said.

“We’ll have to get our hands dirty and repair the sewer and stormwater system that’s…

