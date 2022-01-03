Wanda Williams will take the oath of office as the 39th mayor of Harrisburg.

Wanda Williams, Harrisburg’s 39th mayor, will take the oath of office on Monday.

Wanda RD Williams, a former state employee who said she first became interested in local government because of problems she was having as the mother of a student in the Harrisburg School District, will be sworn in as the city’s 39th mayor on Monday.

At 10 a.m., the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Whitaker Center, 222 Market St., Harrisburg, followed by a reception.

The event is free to the public, but organizers have requested that attendees purchase tickets as soon as possible through Williams’ inauguration Web site, www.Harrisburg2022Inaugural.com, so they can gauge the crowd size.

Face masks will be required due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases, according to organizers.

For those who forget their masks, spokeswoman Gina Roberson said they will be available on site.

Williams is taking over for outgoing Mayor Eric Papenfuse, a political rival who has served in the position since 2014.

In a five-person Democratic Party primary election in May, Williams narrowly defeated Papenfuse, and then resoundingly defeated his attempt to win a third term via write-in votes in November’s general election.

The move from council chambers to the mayor’s suite on the second floor is a capstone of more than two decades in elected office for Williams, who has been president of Harrisburg City Council since 2012. It doubles down on the political and social history made in 2009 when Linda Thompson became Harrisburg’s first majority Black and first female mayor.

Williams, a lifelong Harrisburg resident and state employee, has served on the council since 2005 and previously served on the Harrisburg school board for one term.

During her campaign, she pledged to focus on more inclusive economic development policies that benefit the city’s Black population as well as out-of-town developers, as well as a “both and” approach to law enforcement that would seek to marry fair policing with ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence in the city.

Incoming Commonwealth Court Judge Lori Dumas, a Black woman who won her statewide seat this fall, will administer Williams’ oath of office.

The ceremony, however, will be peppered with many local touches dear to

