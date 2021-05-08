Wang Jianjiahe blasts 800m freestyle with world second best time

QINGDAO, China, May 7 (Xinhua) — Asian record-holder Wang Jianjiahe was in a class of her own in the women’s 800m freestyle as she swept eight minutes 20.38 seconds for the title at the Chinese National Swimming Championships here on Friday.

Wang, who led after 200m meters and never looked back, touched the wall in a world second-best time so far this year. 400m champion Li Bingjie came second in 8:25.31 and Hou Yawen third in 8:30.80.

“I expected to swim faster than this but maybe I am still not ready for the morning final. I need to find a way to push myself and on the other hand to keep my own pace in the long-distance race,” said the 19-year-old.

In the men’s 100m butterfly, Sun Jiajun was 0.01 off the Olympic A standard winning in 51.97 and Liu Yaxin denied the challenge from young swimmer Peng Xuwei in the women’s 100m backstroke in 2:08.26.

The world record-breaking line-up of Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan breezed 3:44.10 in the mixed 4X100m medley race.

“We just try to get used to the start and turns between each swimmer in every race. We are getting better each time, “Xu Jiayu said.

“I had a sore throat after 12 races so far. It was a big challenge to balance myself in the competition,” Zhang Yufei said.

The nine-day national championships will come to an end on Saturday. Enditem