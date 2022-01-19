Wang Yi, the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, has arrived in Kenya.

Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister, has arrived in Kenya.

Wang Yi was welcomed by his Kenyan counterpart before meeting Kenyan President Kenyatta to sign new bilateral ties.

As part of his East Africa tour, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kenya to set the tone for future cooperation between the African continent and China.

In the coastal city of Mombasa, the Chinese foreign minister was greeted by his counterpart Raychelle Omamo, who is on a two-day official visit to Kenya.

“During his visit, the foreign minister is expected to pay a courtesy call on President Uhuru Kenyatta and participate in a Ministerial Roundtable Meeting with (Foreign Minister) Raychelle Omamo and other Cabinet Secretaries,” the Kenyan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The visit provides an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen bilateral relations by signing agreements and cementing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partnership between Kenya and China,” says the statement.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, the main goal of the foreign minister’s visit to Kenya is to promote the implementation of the outcomes of the 8th FOCAC Ministerial Conference, which took place in Senegal in November last year.

Wang Yi will also announce new measures for practical Kenya-China cooperation, as well as support for African countries in combating COVID-19 and achieving a speedy economic recovery.

During his 2017 visit to Kenya, he stated that China views Kenya as “not only an ally but also a top infrastructure project partner” on the African continent.

According to Peter Kagwanja, a policy expert on governance, security, and African affairs, “peace and security is key, but over and above that, top of the agenda is the shift from heavy Chinese investment from infrastructure to industrialization and commerce, as a way to get the investments that China has made in Africa pay for themselves.”

On Thursday, the top Chinese diplomat will visit Kenya to inspect the Chinese-built Kipevu Kenya Oil Terminal, which has major implications for Kenya and the entire eastern and central African region.

Wang Yi will conclude his East African tour with a visit to the Comoros, where Chinese investments and economic cooperation projects are still relatively new.

China will have signed bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding with key government ministries in Eritrea, Kenya, and the Comoros at the conclusion of the visits.