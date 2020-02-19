Wanted ex-health boss ‘never interviewed’

A former Queensland health boss living in the UK with a warrant out for his arrest over corruption allegations says he’s never been interviewed by authorities about the matter.

Former Metro North Hospital chief executive Malcolm Stamp says he’s never been interviewed about his daughter being given an unnecessary job with the health service for about $80,000 a year in 2014.

His daughter was paid about $26,000 before alleged wrongdoing was discovered, a court was told last year.

“I have never been interviewed formally or informally about any claims in these matters by my former employer or the Crime and Corruption Commission,” Mr Stamp said in a statement issued this week to the BBC.

Mr Stamp was suspended from the health service in 2014 and his employment later terminated.

An investigation into the alleged corrupt creation of a job for Mr Stamp’s daughter saw two men being charged.

One of the men, Scott Andrew McMullen, was sentenced to a wholly suspended two year jail term in June 2018.

During the hearing Mr Stamp was described as an “aggressive” and “bombastic” boss who allegedly pressured his subordinate to recruit his daughter.

A second co-accused is yet to have his matters finalised in court.

A warrant for Mr Stamp’s arrest was issued in March 2018 as a result of an investigation.

But the corruption watchdog has previously said the warrant will not be activated unless Mr Stamp returns to Australia.

The BBC reports Mr Stamp lives in Norfolk, England.