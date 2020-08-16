Wanted PKK terrorist among 7 ‘neutralized’ in N. Iraq

ANKARA

A wanted PKK member was among seven terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq, security sources said on Sunday.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralized the terrorists preparing for an attack on Aug.15, the anniversary of the terrorist organization’s first attack against the Turkish state.

Murat Kalko alias Agit Garzan, responsible for countless gun attacks and deaths, was neutralized on Aug. 11 in Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

He was in the red category of Interior Ministry’s wanted list, which is divided into five color codes: red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Meanwhile, six senior “PKK special force and intelligence members” were neutralized in two different operations on Aug. 13 and 14.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

* Writing by Seda Sevencan