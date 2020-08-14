Wanted terrorist among ‘neutralized’ in Turkey

ANKARA

A PKK terrorist neutralized last week was found to be in the Turkish Interior Ministry’s wanted list.

The terrorist was among two who were neutralized in anti-terror operations in the eastern Van province on Aug. 11, according to the Interior Ministry.

The terrorist later identified as Belyan Bozyigit — codenamed Destan — was on the gray category of the Interior Ministry’s wanted terrorists list with up to a bounty of 500,000 Turkish liras ($68,000).

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children, and infants.