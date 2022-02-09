Wantez Tulloss, a homeless career criminal, ‘batters a woman with a baseball bat in a sick random attack in Seattle.’

A TERRIFYING video captures the moment a woman is attacked from behind by a stranger with a baseball bat.

In a sickening ambush by a masked thug while walking down a Seattle street, the victim suffered a fractured skull.

Wantez Tulloss, 41, a homeless career criminal, was identified as the assailant and was charged with first-degree assault.

Surveillance footage shows a man approaching the woman from behind, one hand holding the bat and the other holding two bags.

He allegedly puts the bags down so that he can swing with both hands.

The victim slumps forward on the ground following the impact, while the man calmly picks up his belongings and walks away.

Witnesses reported seeing him fleeing with the bat in his hand.

According to police, the attacker then went nearby to get a slice of pizza.

Tulloss, who is said to live in a homeless shelter, was arrested the next day.

The alleged motive for the attack on January 31 has not been revealed.

According to King County prosecutors, the victim and suspect are strangers.

In court papers, the prosecuting attorney stated, “The defendant is a significant danger to the community and very likely to commit a violent offense if he remains out of custody.”

Tulloss was held on (dollar)150,000 bail, according to the Seattle Times, for crimes such as domestic violence and robbery.

If convicted of the assault, he could face a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

According to court documents, the victim, who is said to be an Amazon employee, requires “significant surgery.”

Medics discovered her on her back, unconscious, and bleeding from her right ear.

As she walked home at 6.30 p.m. in the city’s Belltown district, she told detectives she couldn’t understand why someone would attack her.

