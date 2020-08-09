A WAR hero general caught cheating during lockdown is under investigation for bullying.

Maj Gen Rupert Jones will now face the Army Board over two misconduct charges.

He is suspected of breaking social distancing rules by romping with a married mum.

He is also facing a charge of bullying a fellow officer.

It is unheard of for a general to face two probes which question his “honesty, integrity or commitment to Army standards”.

The dad of three, 51, was deputy commander of the coalition against IS in Iraq when his right-hand man accused him of bullying.

The complainant is a lieutenant colonel who lodged a grievance in summer 2018.

Maj Gen Jones confessed his fling to Gen Patrick Sanders, one of the four joint chiefs of staff.

He said his marriage broke down soon after he bought a £1.5million home with wife of 23 years, Lucinda.

His lover lives in the same Somerset village.

An Army source said: “Jones was a real high-flyer but this is potentially career ending.

“There aren’t many places for a two-star to go and competition for promotion is fierce.”

Maj Gen Jones continues to lead the UK’s response to Covid overseas which includes sending kit to the Falklands.

His dad, Lt Col H Jones, died storming an Argentine gun nest there in 1982.

The Army confirmed it is investigating both claims.

