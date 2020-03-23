War-ravaged Syria suffers its FIRST case of Covid-19 – state media

Syria’s health minister has confirmed that the first case of coronavirus, which has already reached pandemic levels, has been reported in the country.

The person in question came from abroad, it was announced. Meanwhile, Health Minister Nizar al-Yaziji told SANA state news agency that the “necessary measures” have been taken to deal with the case.

Earlier on Sunday, the official said that the nation – suffering from years-long civil war and a terrorist surge – was actively preparing for a potential coronavirus outbreak on its territory.

Medical authorities in Aleppo already established a special quarantine ward in one of the city hospitals, already capable of hosting 50 people.

An intensive-care center has been set up as well. Several quarantine facilities have already been established in the Homs province and the Damascus hinterland as well, even before any coronavirus cases were reported in Syria, according to SANA.

For now, Europe appears to be one of the worst-hit areas, as the disease officially known as Covid-19 keeps hammering the world. Using very harsh measures, China, from where it initially spread, has, meanwhile, managed to contain the outbreak.

