Waratahs want Swinton to keep hard edge

NSW Waratahs promise they won’t temper emerging enforcer Lachie Swinton’s aggression as they continue to upskill their forwards as a wide-attacking force in Super Rugby.

After losing their first three games this season, the Waratahs eased the pressure under new coach Rob Penney with a 29-17 home win over the Lions in Sydney on Friday night, standing up to a typically-abrasive South African forward pack.

One concern was ill-discipline with feisty young flanker Swinton sinbinned for a late no-arms tackle on Lions captain Elton Jantjies.

The Lions scored one of their two tries while Swinton was off the field and forwards coach Matt Cockbain emphasised the need to balance better discipline with a hard edge.

“A guy like Lachie Swinton is a perfect example, you don’t want to take that edge away from him because that’s his game,” Cockbain said.

“Hopefully he did learn a little bit of a lesson but, in terms of tempering that, we won’t temper it because that’s one of his biggest assets is to play with that aggression, to play really tough rugby like that.

“I think we’ve got to play the referees a little bit better and make sure we’re not giving teams an easy leg up into our territory.

“Particularly teams like the Lions that will just keep mauling and you will give away another penalty and you will end up losing someone to the bin, so we’ve got to be better at that.”

Four of NSW’s five tries were scored by forwards, most of them coming from good support play and wide running rather than close range drives.

“Since late November we’ve been working on that stuff,” Cockbain said.

“When you do have a bit of a change in the system, a change like we’re having is an 18-month project basically to get it where it’s really automatic.

“So we’ve got to break down some habits, reprogram them and continue to work on the little things.”

Cockbain said the Tahs had to reset quickly for Friday’s home clash with the Chiefs in Wollongong.

“It’s going to be a massive game, they are coming off being belted pretty much against the Brumbies last week and they will be ready to go, so we need to be too,” Cockbain said.