Warilla post office forced to delete advert claiming they will ‘not hire over-entitled millennial’

An Australia Post-licensed post office has been forced to delete a job advert in which they vowed not to hire a millennial ‘with an inflated sense of entitlement’.

The post office in Warilla, 15km south of Wollongong in New South Wales, uploaded the advertisement to job website Seek on Thursday afternoon.

The listing for a retail trainee gave a list of ten desired characteristics for applicants, with the final bullet point raising eyebrows online.

‘Unfortunately, the successful applicant will not be an over-entitled millennial with an inflated sense of entitlement,’ the bullet point read.

A screenshot of the unusual requirement was shared to Reddit on Friday morning, with one commenter reporting the millennial-related line was still live as of 9am.

The bullet point has since been removed though from the Seek advert.

The post sparked outrage among some users after being shared to the social media platform.

‘Ever notice that ‘sense of entitlement’ usually means ‘expects to be treated like a human being?” one person wrote.

Another said the advert did not do any favours for the post office, saying it came across as ‘unnecessarily aggressive’.

‘Humour isn’t really the place for job advertisements like this,’ they wrote.

Others took to Warilla Licensed Post Office’s Facebook page to post negative reviews of the business.

‘Who in their right mind would want to work for someone so unprofessional?’ one person wrote.

Some thought the job posting was well-measured though, with one person writing on Facebook ‘love it, at least they know what they want’.

Licensee Angela Cramp said the advert requirement was meant to be a joke, while hinting at the entry-level nature of the position.

‘It was tongue in cheek – I didn’t expect it to cause all this trouble and in no way am I eliminating millennials,’ she told news.com.au.

‘But this is a learning position and we need somebody who is keen to accept that the position will not be equal in the business on day one, that’s probably the message I was trying to give.

She said Seek had deemed the line about millennials to be ‘age-discriminatory’ and removed it from the advert.

Ms Cramp reported the advert received 30 applications from young people, saying that showed it couldn’t have been that offensive.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Warilla LPO and Australia Post for further comment.