Warmer tomorrow but ‘very cold’ weather will continue into weekend

IT’S SET TO be a cold and breezy day across the country, with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers.

Met Éireann says temperatures today will range between 5 and 8 degrees, with an added wind chill factor in moderate to fresh northerly winds.

Tonight will be dry for most but scattered outbreaks of light rain in the northwest will spread southwards overnight, the forecaster said. Temperatures are to fall to between -3 and +1 degrees, coldest over Ulster.

After the recent spell of unseasonably cold conditions, tomorrow will feel somewhat warmer as winds back westerly.

The rest of the week will be cold but slightly warmer, with a high of around 10 degrees during the day but those northerly winds will still provide an added chill.

Wednesday will be a generally cloudy day overall with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in parts – highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, staying largely dry through Munster and Leinster with some patchy light rain and drizzle in Connacht and Ulster.

Cold & breezy today,sunny spells ⛅️ & scattered wintry showers.🥶🌨️

Less cold through midweek.

Colder weather from Thursday night. 🥶

Fri & Sat will be cool, sunny spells & heavy showers, some wintry. 🌨️

Very cold nights over the weekend with widespread sharp frosts. pic.twitter.com/LYMqDinHzz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 6, 2021

The forecaster said winds turning northerly will bring back the colder weather, with temperatures dropping to lows of 0 to 3 degrees on Thursday night.

Friday is also set to be a very cold, clear day with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Temperatures are set to fall as low as -4 overnight, meaning a severe unseasonable frost is possible.

The very cold nights will continue over the weekend with widespread sharp frosts and wintry showers. Saturday will see scattered heavy showers, turning increasingly wintry, with a mix of rain, hail, and sleet with snow over high ground.

Sunday will be a similar day but showers will not be as frequent or wintry as Saturday, and there will be a good deal of dry, bright weather.