Warning after massive section of luxury flats’ garden collapses into the sea in Torquay 

Incredible drone footage shows the aftermath of a large cliff collapse in Torquay, with vast sections of a garden belonging to luxury flats falling into the sea.

The incident is understood to have happened on Monday – but images taken from the sky yesterday show the scale of the damage caused when several tonnes of red rock went tumbling into the ocean.

Onlookers said the fall had changed the coastline at Livermead near Torquay, Devon, forever and is the latest in series of similar incidents in the area.

The cliff fall prompted a warning from officials to the public urging them to stay away from the area as they investigate what caused the rock fall.

A large section of the cliff-facing countryside collapsed into the sea, with fears that the site is still unstable and potentially dangerous.

Torbay Council and the Harbour Authority took to Twitter to warn people about the collapse.

Torbay Council said: ‘There’s been a large cliff fall at Livermead, we are just establishing next steps but please be careful if you are around the area and close to the cliffs.’

Torbay Harbour Authority said: ‘The area may still be unstable and dangerous.

‘Please avoid cliff top and below until a full survey can be completed.’

A section of the coastal path has also been shut off while authorities probe what caused the collapse.