Warning as poll finds 52 per cent of Scots back splitting the UK

Boris Johnson is facing mounting evidence that Brexit is fuelling Scottish separatism today – as a poll showed 52 per cent north of the border back independence.

Research by Panelbase suggests that a narrow majority would vote to break up the UK if Nicola Sturgeon gets her way over holding a fresh referendum.

It is the latest survey to show the future of the union on a knife edge. A Survation poll conducted between January 20 and 22 found Scots were split 50-50, and YouGov research carried out last week put the margin at 51-49 in favour of independence.

The Panelbase survey took place between January 28 and 31, on behalf of the pro-independence Scot Goes Pop blog. The headline figures discount undecideds.

Polling guru Sir John Curtice, politics professor at Strathclyde University, warned that people who had wanted to stay in the EU appeared to be ‘switching sides’ to support independence.

‘On average three polls taken undertaken in the last fortnight put Yes ahead by 51 per cent to 49 per cent,’ he told the National.

‘Polls undertaken last year consistently suggested that support for independence had increased from 45 per cent to 48-49 per cent, with all of the increase coming from those who voted Remain.

‘Now that Brexit has happened it looks as though a few more Remain voters have switched sides – adding to the evidence that the pursuit of Brexit is serving to undermine the foundations of support for union.

‘At present, at least, unionists are clearly on the back foot in the constitutional debate north of the border.’

Ms Sturgeon has been demanding a new independence ballot immediately saying circumstances have been changed by Brexit.

But the PM has flatly dismissed the idea, insisting the 2014 referendum – which the separatists lost convincingly by 55 per cent to 45 per cent – was a once-in-a-generation decision.

Last August a poll by Lord Ashcroft found Scots backed independence by 52 per cent to 48 per cent, again excluding those who did not voice a preference.

Last week MSPs passed a motion by 64 votes to 54, calling on the UK Government to ‘reach an agreement with the Scottish Government on such a referendum taking place on a date and in a manner determined by the Scottish Parliament’.

Ms Sturgeon has been demanding a referendum in the second half of this year.