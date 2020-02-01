Warning shots fired at border with Serbia to push back migrants: Hungarian police

BUDAPEST, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Warning shots were fired early on Tuesday at the Hungary-Serbia border crossing of Roszke to push back migrants trying to cross illegally, said the Hungarian police.

“A large group of migrants tried to illegally enter the territory of Hungary in Csongrad County (in southern Hungary)… An armed security guard on duty fired several warning shots,” said the national police in a statement.

Some 60 people were stopped from entering the country by police patrols and pushed back to Serbia, and four who managed to enter Hungary were intercepted, while the area had been closed, said the police.

The Csongrad County Police Headquarters continues to apply an area closure on the site.

“The border protection system worked at dawn on Tuesday when illegal immigrants tried to break through the Hungarian border at Roszke,” Interior Minister Sandor Pinter said later Tuesday at a press conference in Budapest.