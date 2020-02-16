Warragamba Dam levels up over 60 per cent full in 24 HOURS as man films waterfalls on the road

A joyful motorist has filmed waterfalls pouring on the road to Warragamba as the dam that supplies Sydney rose to over 60 per cent full in just one day.

The driver, who calls himself Mr Hominoid, filmed water pouring along the side of the road as he drove into Warragamba township east of the Blue Mountains.

‘Look, it’s a waterfall by the side of the road,’ he said excitedly in the video uploaded to YouTube on Sunday.

‘It’s beautiful, look at it,’ he says while laughing, before heading into town to find the bakery.

Australia’s east coast received the heaviest downpour in more than two decades over the weekend, pumping water into major dams after years of crippling drought.

The severe storm dumped the most rain since 1998 – 400mm from Friday to Sunday – on Sydney and turned roads into rivers.

In a separate video, also uploaded Sunday, Mr Hominoid tours Warragamba Dam, the main source of water for the Sydney metropolitan area.

Despite the falling rain, broad sand banks can be seen as dam levels had fallen below 44 per cent after a long drought.

Mr Hominoid said it takes time for the dam to fill.

‘Water’s got to go in the soil, fill up the soil, run down, and then get all the way down here.’

Fortunately it only took a day to increase the water levels by 50 per cent.

Total water levels across all catchment dams had fallen to 41.7 per cent by last Thursday, WaterNSW said on its website.

Water levels at Warragamba Dam jumped to 60.7 per cent by noon on Monday, with the bulk of the increase coming after 120mm of rain fell in the 24 hours from Sunday morning.

It was the first time since August last year that the dam has been more than half full, WaterNSW said in a press release.

‘This is incredible. Yesterday the Warragamba Dam – the biggest in the Sydney area – was at 43.8%. This morning it’s at 61.8%. 512,452 megalitres or 512,452,000,000 litres (I think) has flowed in,’ wrote David Munk on Twitter early on Monday.

The replenishment of the dam comes as a relief for Sydney’s 5.2 million residents who have lived under level two water restrictions since December, limiting how and when they could water their gardens or wash their cars.

It is not yet known when water restrictions might be lifted.

It was feared in December that recent bushfires in the catchment area could contaminate the water supply with ash, and exacerbate erosion if heavy rain were to fall.

WaterNSW said Warragamba dam has the ability to select water for use from different storage depths and was releasing water from 30m below the surface as a precaution.