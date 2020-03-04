Warren & Bloomberg lost big on Democrats’ Super Tuesday – or did they?

President Donald Trump mocked Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg as the biggest losers of the Super Tuesday Democrat primaries, as it increasingly seemed he would face either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders come November.

Trump first turned his Twitter guns on Bloomberg, whom he has dubbed “Mini Mike,” declaring that political consultants took his fellow New York billionaire for a ride and wasted some $700 million with nothing to show for it – aside from the derogatory nickname and a “complete destruction of his reputation,” anyway.

The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

The former New York City mayor came third in most of the 14 states holding their primaries on Tuesday, and actually won in American Samoa – beating native daughter Tulsi Gabbard, no less – but the writing seemed to be on the wall for Bloomberg, who said he would “reassess” his campaign in the aftermath.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) had an even poorer showing in the primaries, though her flame-out at least cost a lot less than Bloomberg’s. In a swipe at “Pocahontas” – referring to Warren’s fraudulent claim of Native American ancestry – Trump noted she failed to win her home state (she finished third).

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

That bit about how Warren “can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!” could be a reference to her infamous attempt to appear folksy on social media – but it could also refer to the role the senator has played in effectively sabotaging her colleague from Vermont.

Supporters of Bernie Sanders have accused Warren of staying in the race as a “spoiler,” to split the progressive vote and harm Sanders in the race against the establishment favorite Joe Biden. Preliminary vote tallies from Maine and Massachusetts have lined up with this analysis. If so, it would appear Warren succeeded, rather than failed, in her appointed task on Super Tuesday.

